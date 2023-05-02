Graham Nash to talk about new album and more at New York’s 92nd Street Y

Graham Nash, Inc./BMG Rights Management

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is set to talk about his career and more during a conversation with music journalist Anthony DeCurtis at the 92nd Street Y in New York City later this month.

“I’ve talked to Anthony many times in my life and he’s always been very respectful, and me also to him,” Nash shares on social media. “So, we’re gonna have a really nice night. I’m gonna be talking about my book of photographs and my new album that’s coming out and a lot of interesting stuff.”

The conversation is happening May 24 at 8 p.m. For those who can’t make it to the Big Apple, the conversation will be streamed online. In-person and online tickets are on sale now.

Nash is set to release his first new album in seven years, Now, on May 19. He’s described it as “the most personal album I’ve ever recorded.” It is available for preorder now. His photo book, A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash, is out now.

Nash is also currently on tour and will kick off a three-night stand in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.

