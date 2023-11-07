Graham Nash wishes Joni Mitchell a happy 80th, will be honored at annual John Lennon Tribute Concert

Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell in 1969; Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell broke up more than 50 years ago, but he still remembers her birthday.

On Tuesday, November 7, Joni’s 80th birthday, Nash posted a photo of the legendary singer-songwriter as a young woman on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Joan. Wishing you a beautiful day.” Nash and Mitchell dated between 1968 and 1970, and she inspired the CSNY song “Our House.”

In other Graham Nash news, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will receive the John Lennon Real Love award at the Theatre Within’s 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute concert, scheduled for December 2 in New York City’s Town Hall. Nash will play some of his favorite songs by The Beatles and John Lennon at the event, which will also feature Rosanne Cash, Marc Cohn, soul singer Bettye LaVette and Judy Collins.

“This is a very special award. I thank Yoko and the Theatre Within for thinking of me,” says Nash in a statement. “Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight’ for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I’m proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

Proceeds for the show will support Theatre Within’s free workshops, including the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program. Tickets are available now at LennonTribute.org.

