Grammy Awards Adds Performers

This weekend’s Grammy Awards are getting stacked with top-notch performers.

More artists locked in to be on the Grammy stage were announced on Wednesday.

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, St. Vincent, Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, and Chloe X Halle have been added.

Andra Day, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams will perform a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. The Grammys are this Sunday, February 10th.

