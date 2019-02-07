Grammy Awards Adds Performers

This weekend’s Grammy Awards are getting stacked with top-notch performers.
More artists locked in to be on the Grammy stage were announced on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, St. Vincent, Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, and Chloe X Halle have been added.
Andra Day, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams will perform a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. The Grammys are this Sunday, February 10th.
Do you watch the Grammys more for the performances or to see who wins the awards?
