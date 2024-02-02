Grammy Awards to feature tribute to Tina Turner

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The world lost a number of well-known musicians in the year since the last Grammy Awards, including Tina Turner, who will be honored at the 2024 event. One of the show’s executive producers hint that Beyoncé may be involved in the tribute.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Raj Kapoor says this year’s in memoriam segment will include 16 minutes of performances and reveals there have been discussions about Bey being part of the Tina portion.

“We’ve definitely had conversations, and we know how much Tina and Beyoncé loved each other,” Kapoor says. While he didn’t confirm or deny that such a tribute would take place, he adds, “The Tina Turner tribute will be amazing. We are really excited. It may be a little unexpected, but it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Beyoncé helped celebrate Tina. In 2005, she performed “Proud Mary” in tribute to Tina at the Kennedy Center Honors, and in 2008, they performed the song together on the 50th Grammy Awards.

In addition to Turner, music legends who died since the last Grammys include Tony Bennett, Jimmy Buffett, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington, Sinéad O’Connor, Gordon Lightfoot and the Eagles‘ Randy Meisner.

Kapoor also confirmed that Billy Joel will perform his new single, “Turn the Lights Back On” — his first in 17 years — and at least one of his classic hits. Additionally, Joni Mitchell will be joined by frequent collaborator Brandi Carlile as well as Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, SistaStrings, Lucius and Blake Mills.

The Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 4, on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.