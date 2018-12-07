Grammy Nominations for 2019 Revealed

Nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with seven for his Black Panther movie soundtrack.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper earned four nominations for their song Shallow from the movie A Star Is Born.

Other artist with multiple nominations include Drake, Cardi B and Childish Gambino.

Meanwhile Tylor Swift earned a single nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Reputation.

The coveted Song of the Year category includes All the Stars by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, God’s Plan by Drake, In My Blood by Shawn Mendez, The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and This is America by Childish Gambino.

The Grammy Awards will be held at Staples Center on February 10th, marking its return to Los Angeles after it was moved to New York last year.

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith