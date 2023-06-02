Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil has passed away at the age of 82.

According to The Associated Press, Dr. Jenn Mann, the daughter of Weil and her husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann, confirmed the news, sharing that Weil was “surrounded by family” when she passed away Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills. No cause of death was revealed.

Weil and Mann are best known for writing such classic songs as “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’,” made famous by The Righteous Brothers; “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,” a hit for The Animals; Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again”; and “On Broadway.”

The pair earned a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for their An American Tail song “Somewhere Out There,” a collaboration with James Horner. The tune, sung by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram, went on to win Grammys for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for a Movie or Television.

Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award. In 1987, the couple was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in 2011 the organization awarded them the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor.

