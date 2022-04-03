Grammys 2022: Foo Fighters, albums by George Harrison & Joni Mitchell among rock winners

CBS/Recording Academy

Foo Fighters swept all the categories for which they were nominated at the 2022 Grammys, which were handed out Sunday during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony.

Dave Grohl and company won Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War,” and Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire.” The Foos were also scheduled to perform during this year’s awards, but Rolling Stone reports that they canceled the appearance due to the tragic unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25.

In winning Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album, the Foos beat their friend Paul McCartney, who’d inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as Eddie Van Halen‘s son Wolfgang, who was up for Best Rock Song for Mammoth WVH‘s “The Distance.”

Other announced winners include former Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej‘s Divine Tides for Best New Age Album, marking Copeland’s first Grammy outside of The Police, with whom he’d won five. Dream Theater‘s “The Alien” won Best Metal Performance.

George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition won for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, while Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) for Best Historical Album.

