Grammys 2022: The complete winners list

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired live from Las Vegas Sunday night on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah.
Here is the complete list of winners in the major categories:
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
“driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
ROCK/ALTERNATIVE
Best Metal Performance
“The Alien,” Dream Theater
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Performance
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
R&B/RAP
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE (TIE)
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
and
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
Best R&B Song
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song
“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
“10%” by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong
Best Gospel Album
Believe For It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior, Carrie Underwood
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen, Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
A Mis 80s, Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely, Louis C.K.
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Producer Emily Bear
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (TIE)
Caros Raphael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit
and
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Soul
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside), Bo Burnham
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
