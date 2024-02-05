Grammys 2024: Joni Mitchell wins & performs, Billy Joel & U2 wow the crowd and Tina & Sinéad remembered

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell has won another Grammy. The 80-year-old took home Best Folk Album during Sunday’s award ceremony for Joni Mitchell at Newport Live, a recording of her 2022 comeback concert at the Newport Folk Festival.

Joni now has 12 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award; she performed at the Grammys for the first time Sunday, the classic “Both Sides Now” with the help of Brandi Carlile and others.

Other winners Sunday included The Beatles’ animated video for the Revolver track “I’m Only Sleeping” for Best Music Video, the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream for Best Music Film and Metallica‘s 72 Seasons for Best Metal Performance.

And Joni wasn’t the only knockout performance of the evening.

U2 gave fans a taste of their Sphere residency, rocking out to their latest single, “Atomic City,” marking the first televised broadcast from the Las Vegas venue.

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs for her classic “Fast Car.” It came 35 years after she first performed the song at the Grammys.

Remembering the artists we lost this year, the in memoriam kicked off with Stevie Wonder performing a duet of “For Once In My Life” with a video of Tony Bennett, followed by Stevie’s take of “The Best is Yet To Come.”

Annie Lennox paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with a rendition of “Noting Compares 2 U,” although she ended her performance on a controversial note, shouting, “Artists for cease-fire! Peace in the world!”

The segment wrapped with a tribute to Tina Turner, introduced by Oprah Winfrey. Fantasia Barrino brought the house down with her performance of “Proud Mary,” which got the audience up and dancing.

And finally, Billy Joel brought his new single, “Turn the Lights Back on,” to the Grammys and closed the show with his classic “You May Be Right.”

