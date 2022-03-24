Grammys Planning Salute To Paul Simon

The Grammys are planning a special tribute concert honoring the great Paul Simon.

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon will air April 6th, three days after this year’s Grammy Awards broadcast.

Some of the artists scheduled to appear include Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Shaggy, and Little Big Town.

Simon himself will also make a special appearance.

What artist would you say is the modern-day equivalent to Paul Simon?