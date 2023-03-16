Grand Funk Railroad announces dates for The American Band Tour

Photo by Allen Clark

Grand Funk Railroad is hitting the road this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their Platinum single “We’re An American Band.”

The American Band Tour kicks off March 18 with an appearance at the Clewiston Sugar Festival in Clewiston, Florida, followed by an April 1 headlining date in Akron, Ohio. The tour concludes with Grand Funk Railroad’s appearance as a “special guest” at Kid Rock’s July 14 and 15 hometown shows in Detroit, Michigan.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at grandfunkrailroad.com.

Released July 2, 1973, “We’re An American Band,” written by founding member Don Brewer, was the title track of the band’s seventh studio album and became the band’s first number one single.

