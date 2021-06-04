Grand Funk Railroad to kick off 2021 Some Kind of Wonderful Tour in July

Credit: Allen Clark

Grand Funk Railroad has announced dates for a 2021 U.S. tour that will mark the veteran rockers’ first concerts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The outing, dubbed the Some Kind of Wonderful Tour, gets underway July 2 in Fayetteville, Georgia, and currently is confirmed through a November 6 show in Florence, South Carolina. Additional dates in November and December are expected to be announced soon.

The tour is named after Grand Funk Railroad’s hit 1974 cover of the late-’60s soul tune “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

Grand Funk Railroad’s current incarnation, which has been together for over 20 years, features two-thirds of the band’s original lineup — drummer/singer Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher — along with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, ex-Jack Mack and the Heart Attack and 38 Special singer Max Carl on lead vocals, and Tim Cashion on keyboards.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage and perform for people,” Brewer says in a new Q&A. “This has been torture for me and the rest of the guys. We have been touring nonstop with this band since 2000 and the band and crew are family. Not seeing everyone on a regular basis has been very difficult.”

Discussing what he did with his time at home during the pandemic, Brewer notes, “I found things to do around the house that had been neglected for years. After nine months I ran out of projects.”

As for how he’ll feel when the tour kicks off, Brewer says, “When we take the stage for the first time in over 15 months and hear the crowd and applause, I’m sure I will be thinking ‘Thank God!'”

Here’s a list of Grand Funk’s confirmed tour dates:

7/2 — Fayetteville, GA, Southern Ground Amphitheater

7/4 — Harrisburg, NC, 4th of July Celebration

7/10 — Chippewa Falls, WI, Northern Wisconsin State Fair

7/24 — Walker, MN, Moondance Jam

7/31 — Marion, IL, Marion Cultural and Civic Center

8/6 — Waterloo, NY, Del Lago Resort & Casino

8/8 — Webster, MA, Indian Ranch

8/14 — Mount Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

8/27 — Big Flats, NY, Summer Stage at Tag’s

9/4 — Portsmouth, OH, to be announced

9/5 — Wauseon, OH, Fulton County Fair

9/9 — Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus

9/10 — Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent

9/17 — Biloxi, MS, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

9/18 — Kansas City, MO, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

9/24 — French Lick, IN, French Lick Resort

10/3 — Dallas, TX, to be announced

10/8 — Northfield, OH, MGM Northfield Park

10/15 — Las Vegas, NV, to be announced

10/22 Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort

11/6 — Florence, SC, to be announced

