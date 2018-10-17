Tuesday, a Mississippi grandmother was charged with the murder of her 20-month-old granddaughter who was found stabbed and burned inside an oven.

Carolyn Jones, 48, faces first-degree murder in the death of Royalty Marie Floyd.

Monday evening, officers were dispatched to the family home after Jones’ brother found the body, police say.

Jones placed under arrest once police arrived at the home and held overnight for questioning, pending charges.

Jones made an initial appearance Tuesday evening, who set bail at $500,000.

The child’s mother reportedly lived separately from her and the grandmother.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said investigators are still probing for the cause of the girl’s death, as well as the time of death and whether that was before she was put in the oven.

Jones remains in jail at this time.

The post Grandmother charged after baby found dead in oven appeared first on 850 WFTL.