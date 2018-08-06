GRAPHIC: Body Cam Video Police Shooting Volusia County

Volusia County’s sheriff believes a deadly deputy-involved shooting during a domestic violence call that escalated, was justified.

The shooting happened Friday night in Seville when Deputy Brandon Watson responded to a home on North US 17 for a domestic violence call.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Emmanuel Alquisiras grabbed Watson’s Taser, and at that point, Watson was justified in using his gun to shoot and kill Alquisiras.

Chitwood tells the News-Journal if Watson had been Tased, Alquisiras could have taken his gun, and if Watson lost his gun, everyone could have died.

