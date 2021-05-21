Graphic novel focusing on the life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury to be released this fall

Z2 Comics

The first-ever graphic novel to focus specifically on late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury will be published this November.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs will follow Mercury’s life from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, to his years growing up in England and developing his love for music, through the formation of Queen and his emergence as one of the most dynamic and beloved performers in rock.

The story is told in Mercury’s own words and offers a compelling look at different aspects and facets of his life, both on and off the stage.

Three versions of the novel are available for pre-ordering now at Z2Comics.com: softcover and hardcover editions that are priced at $19.99 and $29.99, respectively, and a special hardcover deluxe edition that costs $99.99 and is packaged with an exclusive vinyl LP and several limited-edition prints.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs also will be available at comic shops, book stores and record stores.

