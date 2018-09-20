Grassley Makes New Offer To Kavanaugh Accuser

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley is making a new offer to Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Grassley has reportedly offered to have Ford interviewed at the location of her choosing, rather than travel to Washington D.C.

However, Grassley says if Ford wishes to testify, she must submit written testimony by this Friday, ahead of hearings set to begin Monday.

Her lawyers have called for an FBI investigation into her claims before Ford will testify in public.

An attorney for the woman who accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the rush to a hearing is unnecessary.

A hearing is scheduled Monday to address Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh held her down and groped her when they were both in high school in the early 1980s.

Ford does not want to testify unless the FBI investigates the claims. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation and agreed to appear at the hearing.

