Grateful Dead launches 30 Days of Dead

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Grateful Dead fans are going to get a lot of great music in the month of November.

The band just launched 30 Days of Dead, in which every day fans will get an unreleased live Dead track from the vault. Each high-quality MP3 download has been selected by Dead archivist and producer David Lemieux.

And that’s not all. As each track is released, fans will have a chance to win prizes if they can correctly guess where and when the show it came from took place. Each day correct answers will be entered for a chance to win a 2024 Grateful Dead wall calendar. Correct answers will also be entered to win a grand prize of the Dead’s Here Comes Sunshine box set, which is currently sold out.

30 Days of the Dead kicked off on Wednesday, November 1, with a performance of “Comes a Time,” a song that was first played in 1971 and played for the last time in 1994.

More information can be found at dead.net.

