Grateful Dead launches official TikTok account

Clayton Call/Redferns

The Grateful Dead are the latest artists to join TikTok. On Thursday, 4/20 by the way, the band launched their official account with a post featuring archival Dead-related footage soundtracked to a remastered 1969 live recording of “St. Stephen” at San Francisco’s Fillmore West.

The band captioned the clip with a lyric from the 1974 track “Scarlet Begonias,” writing, “Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right.”

This isn’t the first time the Dead has made their presence felt on TikTok. Just last month their music launched on the platform, which means fans can now use recordings from the band’s catalog for their posts.

