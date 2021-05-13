Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company to resume long, strange trip with major 2021 US tour

Credit: Danny Clinch

The Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company has announced dates for a major 2021 U.S. tour running from late summer until well into the fall.

The trek kicks off August 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is mapped out through an October 29-31 stand at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 31-date outing also includes a number of other multiple show engagements: September 2-3 in the Boston suburb of Mansfield, Massachusetts; September 17-18 in Chicago; and October 22-23 in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21, at noon local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be made available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which you can register for now through Sunday, May 16, at 10 p.m. PT. A Verified Fan pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition, Dead & Company is offering various enhanced experience and travel packages, which go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit CIDEntertainment.com for more details.

Also on the new trek, the band will continue its sustainability partnership with the nonprofit organization REVERB, and has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via the organization’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign.

Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The band canceled its 2020 tour plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit DeadandCompany.com to check out the band’s full list of tour dates.

