Grateful Dead to celebrate ‘Wake of the Flood’ 50th anniversary with deluxe reissue

Rhino

The Grateful Dead is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album Wake of the Flood with a new deluxe reissue.

Released in 1973, the album was the first on the band’s own record label, Grateful Dead Records. Featuring new members Keith and Donna Godchaux, it was also the first album released following the death of founding member Ron “Pigpen” McKernan and the temporary departure of drummer Mickey Hart.

Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), dropping September 29, is being released digitally and as a two-CD set. It will include the original album as well as previously unreleased demos of “Eyes Of the World” and “Here Comes Sunshine.” It will also come with a bonus disc featuring a live recording of a November 1, 1973, concert at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall.

Wake of the Flood will also be reissued on 180-gram black vinyl, plus there will be a limited-edition “coke bottle clear vinyl” exclusive to Barnes & Noble and a 12-inch limited-edition vinyl picture disc. Additionally, there will be a Dead.net exclusive, limited-edition “Watermark” custom vinyl.

All versions are available for preorder now; you can listen to the “Eyes of the World” demo now via digital outlets or on YouTube.

If fans want to learn more about Wake of the Flood, the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast will discuss the album during season eight, which launches July 27. The season will also focus on the band’s legendary Watkins Glen concert, which took place on July, 28, 1973.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.