Grateful Dead’s 11th annual Meet-Up At The Movies to feature June 1991 Chicago concert

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

Grateful Dead fans will once again have the chance to head to the theaters to see their favorite band on the big screen.

The 11th annual Meet-Up At The Movies screening will take place in select theaters worldwide on June 22 and 24, where Deadheads will get to enjoy the band’s June 22, 1991, concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the first time they ever played the venue.

The concert features the Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keyboards, taking the place of Brent Mydland, who had passed away a year earlier.

In addition to performances of songs like “Shakedown Street,” “Playing In The Band” and “Terrapin Station,” fans will be treated to bonus content, including an introduction by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux, plus the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast Presents: Here Comes Sunshine 1973, which focuses on the band’s upcoming 17-CD box set, which drops June 30.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rhino once again to bring the Grateful Dead ‘Meet-Up’ to movie theaters all around the world,” says Kymberli Frueh, of Trafalgar Releasing. “This is one of our most requested events and we are pleased to keep bringing Deadheads together in local cinemas year after year.”

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale Thursday, May 11. More info can be found at MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

