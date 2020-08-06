Grateful Dead's last weekly "Shakedown Stream" screening taking place Friday; pre-show to feature Bob Weir

Courtesy of The Grateful Dead

The final weekly installment of The Grateful Dead‘s streaming concert series, “Shakedown Stream,” will premiere this Friday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel. Prior to the event, founding Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir will be on hand to participate in the live on-camera pre-show chat.

This edition of the Dead livestream features a screening of a previously unseen archival video of the band’s July 21, 1990, performance at the World Music Theatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

The show included renditions of classic Dead songs like “Touch of Grey,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Playing in the Band,” as well as covers of Bob Dylan‘s “Queen Jane Approximately” and “Quinn the Eskimo,” and Traffic‘s “Dear Mr. Fantasy.”

The concert was the first gig of a three-date run at World Music Theatre, the final shows to feature Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland, who died June 26, 1990, of a heroin overdose.

As with the previous “Shakedown Stream” pre-shows, this Friday’s will be co-hosted by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux [leh-MYOO] and band historian Gary Lambert. You can submit questions for Lemieux, Lambert and Weir to answer during the pre-show at the “Shakedown Stream” submission page. A limited number of queries will be chosen. Bob also took part in the May 8 pre-show event.

After this week, the “Shakedown Stream” series will continue on a non-weekly basis. The next livestream is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, and will showcase the popular concert film Sunshine Daydream, which focuses on an August 27, 1972, performance in Veneta, Oregon.

During each livestream, viewers have the opportunity to donate money to charities supported by The Grateful Dead. The events have raised almost $250,000 for various organizations.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.