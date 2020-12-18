Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills join 'Georgia Comes Alive' virtual festival's lineup

Courtesy of HeadCount

The Grateful Dead‘s Phil Lesh and R.E.M.‘s Mike Mills are among several new artists who have joined the lineup of Georgia Comes Alive, a virtual festival scheduled for December 26 that seeks to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.

Lesh will play with his Phil Lesh & Friends collective, while Mills will be performing with a Vermont-based band called Big Something. Other new additions to the bill include Nathaniel Rateliff, Grouplove and Houndmouth.

Previously announced Georgia Comes Alive performers include Lesh’s Grateful Dead band mate Bob Weir, ex-Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes, Los Lobos, Dave Matthews, Ben Folds, Portugal. the Man, The Revivalists, The Allman Betts Band, Big Head Todd, Blind Boys of Alabama, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bobby Rush, Grace Potter and many more.

Weir will perform as part of a group called The Lame Ducks that also features two members of his longtime side band, RatDog — guitarist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane — and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools.

The event, organized by the HeadCount voter-registration organization, will air December 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com. The Georgia runoff election is scheduled for January 5, 2021.

By Matt Friedlander

