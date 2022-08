In honor of Olivia Newton-John, Grease is returning to movie theaters.

This weekend AMC Theaters will show the iconic 70’s movie at 135 locations for the reduced price of $5.

$1 of each ticket sale will go toward breast cancer research.

Fun fact: Grease was once the highest-grossing musical film of all time dethroning The Sound of Music.

Grease lost its title to 2012 Les Miserables.

What is your favorite song from the Grease soundtrack?