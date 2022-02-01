‘Grease’ Prequel Sets Cast

The Grease prequel TV series Rise of the Pink Ladies has set the cast lineup.

Marisa Davila will play Jane, Cheyenne Wells will play Olivia with Shanel Bailey, Tricia Fukuhara, Jonathan Nieves, Madison Thompson, and more rounding out the cast.

The prequel will be set in 1954, four years before the original Grease film.

Rise of the Pink Ladies will feature new original music and will air on Paramount Plus. There’s no premiere date, but the series is currently in production.

What’s your favorite song from Grease?