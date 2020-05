I am so excited for this! Sad, of course, that we won’t get to see the Tony Awards, but this is a fun replacement for this year!

CBS announced that a musical would fill the June 7 time slot where the 2020 Tony Awards were originally set to be aired, reported the New York Post.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the musical will not be live nor new. The network will air a singalong version of the 1978 film “Grease” at 8:30 p.m. ET.

