Great….Flushing Toilets May FLING Coronavirus Into The Air

Now if forgetting to sanitize wasn’t enough, now you may have to worry about possibly catching coronavirus when you flush the toilet.

That’s right a new study has found that merely flushing the toilet could produce a plume of droplets that could rise up three feet high in the air and possibly give you coronavirus.

Scientists aren’t sure whether or not a public or private restroom can spread the virus, but it seems that in the future common spaces may have to be done over.

Researchers suggest that if you use a public restroom the best thing to do is close the seat cover to reduce the risk of droplets making you ill.

Have you ever gotten sick from visiting a public restroom? No, but now I might! GROSS!