Great News “The Crown” Fans! It Will Be Adding A 6th Season!

I’m currently mid-season 3. I hate to say it, but I REALLY like the original cast better. I still enjoy the new Queen, Phillip and Princess Margaret, but seasons 1 & 2 were the BEST!

Peter Morgan, the creator of the Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has had a change of heart and will be adding a surprise sixth season of the series.

Before Peter’s change of heart, the series was supposed to end after the fifth season, but now season six will take fans into the early 2000s.

With the addition of season six, the show will now be on the streaming platform until 2022.

Are you a fan of ‘The Crown.’ Have you ever watched ‘The Crown?’