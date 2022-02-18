Great News About “Stranger Things!”

The sad news: the hit TV show Stranger Things is coming to an end. In a letter to fans, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer say the upcoming season 4 has so much content it will be split into 2-parts. The first part will air on May 27th, while the second half will come out on July 1st. The show will then wrap with season 5, but there’s no word on when it will come out. While the show is ending, the Duffer brothers hinted that there are still more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things.