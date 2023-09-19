Greater American Family Announces Christmas Lineup

Great American Family has announced its Christmas programming for this holiday season.

Great American Christmas is back on Friday, October 20, with the first premiere of holiday programming on Saturday, October 21.

Great American Christmas will comprise 20-holiday films and other holiday programming this year.

Celebrities like Danica McKellar, Candice Cameron Bure, Chad Michael Murray, and more will appear in the films. A full list of release dates will be coming soon.

How early is too early to start celebrating Christmas? What are your plans for the holiday season?