While on a road trip through a desert, mild-mannered high-school teacher Ralph Hinkley (temporarily changed to Ralph Hanley for part of season one due to real-life current events) is greeted by extraterrestrials, who present him with an extraordinary red flying suit that imbues him with uncanny powers. Learning of the suit, high-strung FBI agent Bill Maxwell convinces Ralph to help him fight crime. Ralph’s girlfriend, attorney Pam Davidson, also knows of his secret life as a superhero.