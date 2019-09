“Nobody likes Mondays, am I right? We are from a small town in Ohio called Crestline. Nothing positive and exciting really happens here. My husband, B Lavene, and I decided one day that we could make Mondays enjoyable. Every Monday after school, we plan a new outfit and greet our four children off the bus. The bus driver even seems to enjoy her Mondays now. Our oldest daughter, Addisyn, is so embarrassed by this, which makes it even more enjoyable for us as parents!”