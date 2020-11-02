Greatest Halloween Decoration Ever?

Looks like someone wants to be Father of the Year. This dad built his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween! Tony DeMatteo of New York says that he has no background in ship building, but enjoys the excitement his decorations bring to his children. Inspired by his daughter’s request for a “Pirates of the Caribbean” display a few years back (which he obliged to with a small ship), DeMatteo revealed a 50-foot pirate ship in time for Halloween. According to DeMatteo, the ship cost about $3,000 to make and used second-hand material and hand-made props.