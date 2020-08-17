Greatest Husband EVER

A man took matters into his own fists when a great white shark attacked his wife while they were out surfing on an Australian beach this weekend, police said. Mark Rapley and his wife Chantelle Doyle were spending the day at Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, New South Wales, when the shark, which was described as being between 6 and 10 feet, attacked Doyle and threw her off her surfboard, according to the North South Wales police. Rapley told the Nine Network he paddled to his wife’s board as she tried to climb back up while the shark grabbed her right calf. Rapley grabbed on to his wife’s surfboard and began punching the shark until it let her go, the police said.