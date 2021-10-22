Green Day announces ﻿’The BBC Sessions’﻿ live album

BBC/Reprise Records

Green Day has announced a new live album, The BBC Sessions.

The 16-track set collects each of the punk trio’s four performances at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, recorded in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001, together for the first time on one album. It’ll be released December 10.

Leading up to the record’s arrival, Green Day will be dropping one song from The BBC Sessions each week. The first selection is the 1994 rendition of the song “2000 Light Years Away,” which you can download now via digital outlets.

Last month, Green Day wrapped their Hella Mega stadium tour alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The band’s most recent album is 2020’s Father of All…

Here’s the track list for The BBC Sessions:

“She” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

“When I Come Around” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

“Basket Case” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

“2000 Light Years Away” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

“Geek Stink Breath” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

“Brain Stew/Jaded” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

“Walking Contradiction” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

“Stuck with Me” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

“Hitchin’ a Ride” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

“Nice Guys Finish Last” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

“Prosthetic Head” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

“Redundant” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

“Castaway” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

“Church on Sunday” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

“Minority” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

“Waiting” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

