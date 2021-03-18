Green Day announces digital release of 'Insomniac' reissue

Reprise Records

Last fall, Green Day announced a vinyl reissue of their 1995 album, Insomniac, with remastered audio, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. If you don’t have a turntable, don’t worry — you’ll still be able to hear the record in its remastered glory.

In addition to the vinyl release, the reissue will be available on digital formats as well. It’ll be out on both formats this Friday, March 19.

Along with the Insomniac album, the reissue includes a batch of rare and previously unreleased live tracks.

Insomniac was released on October 10, 1995. While not as commercially successful as its diamond-certified predecessor, 1994’s Dookie, the record did spawn classic Green Day singles including “Geek Stink Breath,” “Brain Stew” and “Jaded,” and was certified double-platinum.

Green Day’s newest album Father of All…, dropped last year.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.