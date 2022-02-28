Green Day cancels Russia concert in response to invasion of Ukraine

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Green Day has canceled the band’s upcoming concert in Moscow due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the punk trio writes in an Instagram Story.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” the statement continues. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

The Moscow concert was scheduled to take place in May, ahead of the European leg of Green Day’s Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, launching in June.

