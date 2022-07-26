Green Day confirms intimate Lollapalooza aftershow

Burak Cingi/Redferns

After a mysterious tease earlier this week, Green Day has indeed announced an intimate Lollapalooza aftershow.

The punk rockers will play Chicago’s Metro concert hall this Friday, July 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. CT.

The 1,100-capacity Metro is a much smaller venue than the one Green Day played when they last hit the Windy City: A little place called Wrigley Field. Billie Joe Armstrong and company headlined stadiums across the U.S. last summer on their Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Lollapalooza takes place July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park, with Green Day scheduled to headline the final day. The lineup also includes Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Porno for Pyros, Glass Animals, Turnstile and Wallows.

