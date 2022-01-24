Green Day continues to tease mysterious “1972” project

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Last month, Green Day shared an Instagram post which shows the punk trio recording at RAK Studios in London. That tease featured the year “1972” very prominently. Now, the band has shared more footage of themselves at the London studio, with “1972” once again cropping up in the imagery.

The footage, posted over the weekend, shows the three band members jamming out, and Mike Dirnt spray-painting “1972” on a wall. That happens to be the birth year of all three members of the group.

Green Day, along with Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Gwen Stefani, are set to headline the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day event taking place February 10-12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 13. Perhaps the group will introduce some new music in that performance.

Green Day released three new singles in 2021: “Here Comes the Shock,” “Pollyanna” and “Holy Toledo!” The band’s most recent album is 2020’s ﻿Father of All…﻿

