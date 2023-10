Green Day debuted a new song during their set at ‘When We Were Young 2023’ last night.

The new tune is called, ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ and you can find footage on YouTube.

The band announced a stadium tour last week, which will take place in 2024 with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and Linda Lindas.

What 2024 tour are you most excited about so far?