Green Day drops infectious new single “Holy Toledo!”

Courtesy of Green Day

If you’ve been searching for a new, upbeat track to soundtrack your weekend, look no further than Green Day‘s infectious new single, “Holy Toledo!,” which they released Friday… just don’t listen too closely to the lyrics.

The rockers once again invoke their clever happy song/dark lyrics format for their latest offering. “Holy Toledo!” rides a whimsical yet nostalgic ska-like beat and, while the music presents itself as the perfect tune to sway your shoulders to, the lyrics paint a completely different picture.

“We’re hell raisers, death wish cravers/ We’re running with razor blades/ Party favors, sex with strangers/ We don’t care what the neighbors say,” the Grammy winners celebrate in the chorus, as they sing about “crawling out of the dead man’s bed” all to catch the high of getting “sick again.”

The single was created for the rom-com ﻿Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which follows a newlywed couple exploring the world of ethical non-monogamy in an attempt to spice up their love life. The movie is in theaters and streaming on-demand now.

“Holy Toledo!” follows Green Day’s previously released singles “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.” The punk trio also released a cover of the KISS classic “Rock and Roll All Nite,” which was recorded during their Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.





Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.