Green Day officially releases Hella Mega cover of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite”

The Hella Mega tour might be over, but you can still “Rock and Roll All Nite” with Green Day.

Billie Joe Armstrong and company have officially released their cover of the KISS classic, recorded during their trek with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. You can download the cover now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video, featuring Hella Mega live footage, streaming now on YouTube.

When Green Day first debuted their version of “Rock and Roll All Nite” live, both Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley praised the performance.

The Hella Mega tour concluded this past Monday in Seattle. The European leg of the outing is set to kick off June 2022.

