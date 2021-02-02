Green Day performing at upcoming NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Green Day will be performing at the upcoming NFL Honors ceremony, taking place this Saturday, February 6, ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The event will celebrate the best of the 2020 NFL season with awards including Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

According to a press release, Green Day will open the NFL Honors with a “special performance.”

“Fired up to finally be back on stage!” the punk trio says.

Additionally, Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr. will perform during the ceremony’s in-memoriam segment. TV personality Steve Harvey will host.

You can tune in to watch the NFL Honors this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Super Bowl LV, which will pit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Green Day released their new album Father of All… in February 2020. The band’s Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is currently scheduled to kick off this summer after being postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.