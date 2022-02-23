Green Day shares new “1972” teaser

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Green Day is continuing to tease new music.

Over the last few months, the punk trio has uploaded various videos showing them in a recording studio, each with the year 1972 prominently featured. That trend continued Tuesday with a new clip, once again with a focus on 1972.

Notably, all three Green Day members — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — were born in 1972. In fact, Armstrong just celebrated his 50th birthday last week.

No official details about whatever Green Day’s been teasing have been announced, so stay tuned.

Green Day released three new singles in 2021: “Here Comes the Shock,” “Holy Toledo!” and “Pollyanna.” Their most recent album is 2020’s ﻿Father of All…﻿

