Green Day to be honored at 2022 ‘Kerrang!’ Awards with Icon Award

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Green Day will be presented with the Icon Award by the British publication Kerrang! at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards.

In a statement, Kerrang! editor Luke Morton says the prize recognizes Green Day’s “longevity and legacy as one of the greatest and most important acts in the history of rock and alternative music, who still captivate and electrify millions of fans all over the world with the power of punk rock.”

Previous Kerrang! Icon winners include Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, Blink-182 and the Ramones.

The 2022 Kerrang! Awards take place June 23.

Green Day, meanwhile, just launched a European tour. They’ll reunite with Fall Out Boy and Weezer later this month to launch the European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, which kicked off in the U.S. last summer.

