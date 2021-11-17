Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong announces signature Les Paul Junior guitar with Epiphone

Courtesy of Epiphone

If you’re looking for a gift for the burgeoning punk rocker in your life this holiday season, Billie Joe Armstrong is here to help.

The Green Day frontman has announced the launch of the Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior, a new, signature electric guitar in partnership with Epiphone.

Modeled after Armstrong’s own beloved Epiphone, which he memorably played on Green Day’s Bullet in a Bible concert film, the Les Paul Junior features a Classic White finish, and features the “Basket Case” rocker’s signature on the back of the headstock.

“Working with Billie Joe Armstrong over the years has been an absolute honor for our team,” says Aljon Go, Epiphone Product Manager. “The new Epiphone Billie Joe Armstrong signature guitars will help inspire a whole new generation of guitarists with an accessible, quality instrument to blaze their path in making music, just as Billie has throughout his Grammy Award-winning career.”

The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior is available now for $549 via Epiphone.com.

Armstrong recently got off the road playing stadiums on Green Day’s Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The “American Idiot” outfit is set to return to the stage next year in February to play the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

