Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong encourages everyone to "wake up and vote" this September

Now that we’re in September, Green Day‘s American Idiot single “Wake Me Up When September Ends” is trending again. When it comes to voter registration, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong hopes you won’t wait until September’s over.

“This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives,” Armstrong writes in an Instagram post. “A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes ‘wake me up when September ends.’ I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE.”

The musician also announces that he’s “wholeheartedly backing” the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket for president and vice president, respectively, adding that Donald Trump “has got to go.”

“America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office,” Armstrong writes. “Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform.”

“We must be WIDE AWAKE FROM SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER 3rd!!!” he continues. “This is a call to arms for the soul of America! Our lives depend on this election!! Grab a group of friends and register! Grab a group of friends and vote! Tell EVERYONE!”

Armstrong concludes the post with a list of upcoming voter registration deadline dates for a number of states, as well as a link to the nonpartisan voter registration site HeadCount.org.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.