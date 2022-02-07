Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong looking for help to recover stolen car

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong is looking for any help in recovering a car that was stolen from him.

In an Instagram post, the Green Day frontman put out a notice asking for any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, a 1962 Chevy II.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the [Green Day] family for over 30 years,” Armstrong wrote in the caption.

To report any sightings or tips, Armstrong asks that you call California’s Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5280.

“Please re-post, let’s all help find this car!” Armstrong wrote.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.