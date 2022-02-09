Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong recovers stolen car “all in one piece”

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong‘s stolen car has been found.

Over the weekend, the Green Day frontman posted an Instagram message asking for information about his missing vehicle, a 1962 Chevy II that he called “near and dear to all our hearts” and a piece of the band’s “family for over 30 years.” In a follow-up post Wednesday, Armstrong revealed that the car has been safely recovered and “all in one piece.”

“FOUND MY CAR!!” Armstrong wrote. “False alarm…turns out I forgot where I parked it…KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe…who knows. We live in desperate times.”

The punk rocker and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee added, “Thank god it’s all in one piece. No damage.”

Armstrong also thanked everyone who helped with the search.

“Love you all,” he wrote, alongside a trio of prayer-hands emojis.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.