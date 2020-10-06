Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong releasing 'No Fun Mondays' covers compilation

Reprise/Warner Records

Billie Joe Armstrong is turning his No Fun Mondays covers series into an album.

The compilation, titled No Fun Mondays, collects 14 of the covers the Green Day frontman recorded this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning with his take on “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells.

Among the other included covers are “Manic Monday” by The Bangles, the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!,” John Lennon‘s “Gimme Some Truth,” and “Kids in America,” by Kim Wilde.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” Armstrong says. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

No Fun Mondays the album arrives November 27.

Green Day, meanwhile, released their new album, Father of All…, in February. They were set to support the record this past summer on the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, but the run was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Here’s the full No Fun Mondays track list, along with the artists associated with each song:

Side A

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (Tommy James and the Shondells)

“War Stories” (The Starjets)

“Manic Monday” (The Bangles)

“Corpus Christi” (The Avengers)

“That Thing You Do!” (Adam Schlesinger)

“Amico” (Don Backy)

“You Can’t Put Your Arms Round a Memory (Johnny Thunders)

Side B

“Kids in America” (Kim Wilde)

“Not That Way Anymore” (Stiv Bators)

“That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Eric Carmen)

“Gimme Some Truth” (John Lennon)

“Whole Wide World” (Wreckless Eric)

“Police on My Back” (The Equals, The Clash)

“A New England” (Billy Bragg)

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.